Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares Price Today

The live Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares (LENDS) price today is $ 81.93, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LENDS to USD conversion rate is $ 81.93 per LENDS.

Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,234,874, with a circulating supply of 27.28K LENDS. During the last 24 hours, LENDS traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 86.92, while the all-time low was $ 81.88.

In short-term performance, LENDS moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 81.93.

Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares (LENDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.23M$ 2.23M $ 2.23M Volume (24H) $ 81.93$ 81.93 $ 81.93 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.23M$ 2.23M $ 2.23M Circulation Supply 27.28K 27.28K 27.28K Total Supply 27,277.0 27,277.0 27,277.0

The current Market Cap of Aktionariat Switzerlend AG Shares is $ 2.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 81.93. The circulating supply of LENDS is 27.28K, with a total supply of 27277.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.23M.