AKIRA LABS (AKIRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AKIRA LABS (AKIRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.23K Total Supply: $ 980.61M Circulating Supply: $ 979.42M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.24K All-Time High: $ 0.00007822 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000732 Current Price: $ 0

AKIRA LABS (AKIRA) Information Akira Labs builds tools to enhance users' trading experience across multiple blockchains. Our Telegram-based bot allows automated trades, real-time copy trading, and whale tracking, giving traders speed, transparency, and actionable insights. We aim to create a complete ecosystem where users can track markets, make informed decisions, and participate in exclusive products available only to token holders. Official Website: https://www.akiralabs.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@akiralabs/akira-labs-litepaper-v1-0-836b5c8215e3

AKIRA LABS (AKIRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AKIRA LABS (AKIRA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AKIRA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AKIRA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AKIRA's tokenomics, explore AKIRA token's live price!

AKIRA Price Prediction Want to know where AKIRA might be heading? Our AKIRA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

