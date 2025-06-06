Akio Price (AKIO)
The live price of Akio (AKIO) today is 0.01278545 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.60M USD. AKIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Akio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Akio price change within the day is -1.86%
- It has a circulating supply of 985.79M USD
During today, the price change of Akio to USD was $ -0.00024359981141541.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Akio to USD was $ -0.0054322167.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Akio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Akio to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00024359981141541
|-1.86%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0054322167
|-42.48%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Akio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.80%
-1.86%
-10.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Akio is a next-generation Web3 entertainment ecosystem built on the Solana blockchain, combining gaming, NFTs, AI, storytelling, and digital collectibles. Inspired by the Eternal Warrior: Akio narrative, the platform offers a cross-media experience through a 3D game, animated series, comics, AI-powered character interactions, and NFT-driven utility. Akio empowers users with true digital ownership, community governance via DAO, and real-world utility through 3D-printable collectibles and token-based access. Designed to engage gamers, anime fans, and NFT collectors, Akio merges immersive content with blockchain infrastructure to build a fully integrated, decentralized entertainment universe.
