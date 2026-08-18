Akasha Price Today

The live Akasha (AKA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current AKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AKA.

Akasha currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 146,863, with a circulating supply of 999.99M AKA. During the last 24 hours, AKA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.058342, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AKA moved -0.07% in the last hour and +4.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 85.51.

Akasha (AKA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 146.86K$ 146.86K $ 146.86K Volume (24H) $ 85.51$ 85.51 $ 85.51 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 146.86K$ 146.86K $ 146.86K Circulation Supply 999.99M 999.99M 999.99M Total Supply 999,993,387.26 999,993,387.26 999,993,387.26

The current Market Cap of Akasha is $ 146.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 85.51. The circulating supply of AKA is 999.99M, with a total supply of 999993387.26. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 146.86K.