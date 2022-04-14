AKACHI (AKACHI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AKACHI (AKACHI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AKACHI (AKACHI) Information Akachi is a groundbreaking technology project redefining financial chart analysis. Upload an image of any cryptocurrency or stock market chart, and our advanced bot instantly processes it to deliver accurate technical analysis and actionable trade signals. Whether you're navigating crypto trends or stock market shifts, Akachi ensures fast, reliable insights at your fingertips. This is just the start—welcome to Akachi V1 Official Website: https://www.akachi.world/ Buy AKACHI Now!

AKACHI (AKACHI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 7.20K
Total Supply: $ 999.65M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.65M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 7.20K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

AKACHI (AKACHI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AKACHI (AKACHI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AKACHI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AKACHI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AKACHI's tokenomics, explore AKACHI token's live price!

AKACHI Price Prediction

Want to know where AKACHI might be heading? Our AKACHI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

