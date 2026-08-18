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The live aixCB by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.AIXCB market cap is 63,139 USD. Track real-time AIXCB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live aixCB by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.AIXCB market cap is 63,139 USD. Track real-time AIXCB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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aixCB by Virtuals Logo

aixCB by Virtuals Price (AIXCB)

Unlisted

1 AIXCB to USD Live Price:

$0.00006358
$0.00006358$0.00006358
+1.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:44:36 (UTC+8)

aixCB by Virtuals Price Today

The live aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) price today is $ 0, with a 2.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXCB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIXCB.

aixCB by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 63,139, with a circulating supply of 993.51M AIXCB. During the last 24 hours, AIXCB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.113304, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIXCB moved -0.36% in the last hour and +3.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Market Information

$ 63.14K
$ 63.14K$ 63.14K

--
----

$ 63.14K
$ 63.14K$ 63.14K

993.51M
993.51M 993.51M

993,506,898.7058917
993,506,898.7058917 993,506,898.7058917

The current Market Cap of aixCB by Virtuals is $ 63.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIXCB is 993.51M, with a total supply of 993506898.7058917. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.14K.

aixCB by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.113304
$ 0.113304$ 0.113304

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.36%

+2.68%

+3.96%

+3.96%

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Price History USD

During today, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.68%
30 Days$ 0-45.99%
60 Days$ 0-27.64%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for aixCB by Virtuals

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AIXCB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of aixCB by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price aixCB by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AIXCB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking aixCB by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB)

aixCB Capital is a community-backed, AI-driven venture capital initiative focused on funding and supporting early-stage AI, AI Agents, and Decentralized Science (DeSci) projects. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a strong network of collaborators, aixCB Capital bridges the gap between visionary founders and the resources they need to succeed.Enabling community-driven governance for transparent and inclusive decision-making, ensuring alignment with stakeholder interests.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About aixCB by Virtuals

What is the current price of aixCB by Virtuals?

The live price of aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) is £ GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is aixCB by Virtuals positioned in the market?

aixCB by Virtuals currently sits at market rank #5359, supported by a market capitalization of £46526.36125399320000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of AIXCB?

The circulating supply of AIXCB is 993506898.7058917 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of aixCB by Virtuals?

During the last 24 hours, aixCB by Virtuals traded within a range of £ (24-hour low) and £ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is aixCB by Virtuals from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

aixCB by Virtuals reached an all-time high of £0.08349233968739520000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is AIXCB trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for aixCB by Virtuals?

The current price movement of 2.68% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aixCB by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:44:36 (UTC+8)

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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