AIxBET Price Today

The live AIxBET ($AXB) price today is $ 0, with a 3.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current $AXB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $AXB.

AIxBET currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 76,375, with a circulating supply of 173.07M $AXB. During the last 24 hours, $AXB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00623622, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, $AXB moved +0.55% in the last hour and +5.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 16.42.

AIxBET ($AXB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 76.38K$ 76.38K $ 76.38K Volume (24H) $ 16.42$ 16.42 $ 16.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 441.28K$ 441.28K $ 441.28K Circulation Supply 173.07M 173.07M 173.07M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AIxBET is $ 76.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 16.42. The circulating supply of $AXB is 173.07M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 441.28K.