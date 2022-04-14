AIVeronica by Virtuals (AIV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIVeronica by Virtuals (AIV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIVeronica by Virtuals (AIV) Information AIVeronica is the World's First and Largest AI Game Master. AIVeronica isn't just another AI agent - she is the architect of next-generation gaming. By fusing crowd-sourced gameplay data, adaptive deep learning, and token incentives, AIVeronica transforms static games into living, evolving universes where players and developers co-create the future acorss all game genres. Making Gaming Great Again together with AIVeronica! Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/19018

AIVeronica by Virtuals (AIV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIVeronica by Virtuals (AIV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.56M $ 1.56M $ 1.56M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.56M $ 1.56M $ 1.56M All-Time High: $ 0.00705355 $ 0.00705355 $ 0.00705355 All-Time Low: $ 0.00146274 $ 0.00146274 $ 0.00146274 Current Price: $ 0.00156249 $ 0.00156249 $ 0.00156249

AIVeronica by Virtuals (AIV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIVeronica by Virtuals (AIV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIV's tokenomics, explore AIV token's live price!

