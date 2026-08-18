AITV Price Today

The live AITV (AITV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current AITV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AITV.

AITV currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 108,980, with a circulating supply of 215.92M AITV. During the last 24 hours, AITV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.143486, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AITV moved -- in the last hour and -0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.79.

AITV (AITV) Market Information

Market Cap $ 108.98K$ 108.98K $ 108.98K Volume (24H) $ 6.79$ 6.79 $ 6.79 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 504.73K$ 504.73K $ 504.73K Circulation Supply 215.92M 215.92M 215.92M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AITV is $ 108.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.79. The circulating supply of AITV is 215.92M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 504.73K.