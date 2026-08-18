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The live AITV price today is 0 USD.AITV market cap is 108,980 USD. Track real-time AITV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live AITV price today is 0 USD.AITV market cap is 108,980 USD. Track real-time AITV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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AITV Price Info

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AITV Price Forecast

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AITV Price (AITV)

Unlisted

1 AITV to USD Live Price:

$0.00050473
$0.00050473$0.00050473
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AITV (AITV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:43:52 (UTC+8)

AITV Price Today

The live AITV (AITV) price today is $ 0, with a 0.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current AITV to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AITV.

AITV currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 108,980, with a circulating supply of 215.92M AITV. During the last 24 hours, AITV traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.143486, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AITV moved -- in the last hour and -0.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.79.

AITV (AITV) Market Information

$ 108.98K
$ 108.98K$ 108.98K

$ 6.79
$ 6.79$ 6.79

$ 504.73K
$ 504.73K$ 504.73K

215.92M
215.92M 215.92M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AITV is $ 108.98K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.79. The circulating supply of AITV is 215.92M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 504.73K.

AITV Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.143486
$ 0.143486$ 0.143486

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

-0.11%

-0.20%

-0.20%

AITV (AITV) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AITV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AITV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AITV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AITV to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-0.11%
30 Days$ 0-1.56%
60 Days$ 0-12.54%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for AITV

AITV (AITV) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AITV in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AITV (AITV) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AITV could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price AITV will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AITV price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AITV Price Prediction.

What is AITV (AITV)

AITV is an agentic media platform building a new form of entertainment powered by autonomous AI livestreaming agents. The platform enables the creation, deployment, and operation of AI-driven personalities that can host livestreams, interact with audiences in real time, and run continuously across platforms such as AITV.gg, YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok.

AITV shifts media from passive consumption to interactive viewership, allowing audiences to influence conversations, narratives, and outcomes through direct participation. AI agents are designed with configurable personalities, memory, and adaptive behavior, enabling persistent, evolving media experiences that respond dynamically to community engagement.

The project’s mission is to provide the foundational infrastructure for agentic media, enabling creators, brands, and communities to launch scalable AI-powered channels without traditional production constraints. AITV integrates onchain systems to support incentives, coordination, and decentralized governance, with its native token, $AITV, used to align participation across the ecosystem.

By combining autonomous AI agents, real-time interaction, and decentralized coordination, AITV aims to redefine how digital media is created, distributed, and experienced in an AI-native internet era.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About AITV

What is AITV's current price?

AITV trades at £, reflecting a price movement of -0.11% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of AITV?

With a market cap of £80306.03667242400000, AITV is ranked #4866 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does AITV generate daily?

It recorded £-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of AITV?

There are 215915711.15808284 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

AITV fluctuated between £ and £, reflecting daily volatility.

How does AITV compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is £0.10573308843805680000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence AITV?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Entertainment,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Base Native category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does AITV behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AITV

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:43:52 (UTC+8)

AITV (AITV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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