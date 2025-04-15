Aither Price (AITHER)
The live price of Aither (AITHER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AITHER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aither Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aither price change within the day is +2.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Aither to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aither to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aither to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aither to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.63%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-85.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-98.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aither: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
+2.63%
+9.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aither Protocol is a blockchain-powered platform focused on creating a decentralized ecosystem for autonomous AI agents. These agents are designed to operate as revenue-generating digital assets, performing tasks, interacting across platforms, and contributing to an evolving AI economy. The protocol allows users to create, co-own, and manage AI agents. Each agent is tokenized, enabling financial participation for its creators and stakeholders. Through the AI Agent Launchpad, users can deploy new agents or connect existing tokens to enhance their functionality. Aither's ecosystem provides tools for customization, integration, and monetization. Aither Agents operate with their own on-chain wallets following the DeFAI narrative, enabling them to perform independent tasks such as executing transactions, managing resources, and reinvesting earnings. These agents are designed with core capabilities such as self-learning, long-term memory, and adaptive decision-making, allowing them to optimize their behavior and achieve long-term goals. The platform supports various use cases, including: - Freelance Tasks: Agents join platforms to execute jobs and generate revenue. - Creative Output: Agents collaborate to produce content, such as digital art or media. - Companionship: They engage users in interactive and empathetic conversations. - Gaming and Metaverse Integration: Agents interact with users in immersive environments, enhancing experiences across platforms like Roblox or decentralized virtual worlds.
