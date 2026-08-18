AISI SPACE Price Today

The live AISI SPACE (AISI) price today is $ 0, with a 2.64% change over the past 24 hours. The current AISI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AISI.

AISI SPACE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,335, with a circulating supply of 999.93M AISI. During the last 24 hours, AISI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00141572, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AISI moved +2.28% in the last hour and -6.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AISI SPACE (AISI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.34K$ 32.34K $ 32.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.34K$ 32.34K $ 32.34K Circulation Supply 999.93M 999.93M 999.93M Total Supply 999,934,439.228801 999,934,439.228801 999,934,439.228801

The current Market Cap of AISI SPACE is $ 32.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AISI is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999934439.228801. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.34K.