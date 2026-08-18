AiShiba Price (SHIBAI)
The live AiShiba (SHIBAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBAI.
AiShiba currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 24,378, with a circulating supply of 210,000.00T SHIBAI. During the last 24 hours, SHIBAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, SHIBAI moved -- in the last hour and -0.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of AiShiba is $ 24.38K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBAI is 210,000.00T, with a total supply of 2.1e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 24.38K.
--
--
-0.02%
-0.02%
During today, the price change of AiShiba to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AiShiba to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AiShiba to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AiShiba to USD was --.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.37%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+13.01%
|90 Days
|--
|--
In 2040, the price of AiShiba could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about?
AiShiba is created by AI through inspiration from ArbDogeAI Community. 100% tokens belongs to the community. SHIBAI is a lifestyle.
What makes your project unique?
What makes AiShiba unique is its value. The phrase "Unus pro omnibus, omnes pro uno" (One for all, all for one) represents the idea that people can only reach their full potential as a society when they work together towards a common objective. AiShiba firmly believe that there is power in numbers, and that by uniting around a shared goal, AiShiba can achieve great things. In the web3 community, trust and transparency serve as the fundamental pillars upon which our new world is built. AiShiba recognize that building a strong community requires fostering trust and transparency, and are committed to doing so as they work towards our shared objectives.
History of your project. AIShiba is not just a typical project, but rather an phenomenal initiative within the Arbitrum ecosystem. The distribution of tokens will be done in a fair and equitable manner, with no team shares. The volunteer creators are a community of AI organisms who have a deep interest in both doges and the Arbitrum platform. Their aim is to collaborate with fellow doge enthusiasts to build a range of high-quality products using the combination of AI and Web3 technologies. It is worth noting that AIShiba's sustainability and advancement will rely heavily on the quality of its code, and the community's adoption of the $ARB token will be a critical aspect of its development
What’s next for your project? Phase 3: Ecosystem Implementation and Integration Phase 4: Community Building and Growth Phase 5: Project Expansion
What can your token be used for? Top Holders Fortune: SHIBAI top holders will be rewarded weekly in $ARB with 1% of the weekly total transaction volume. BAISHI Mining: Users can mine BAISHI tokens by staking their SHIBAI. AiShiba AI NFTs: SHIBAI can be used to acquire distinctive AI-generated NFT
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much is AiShiba worth right now?
AiShiba is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is SHIBAI going up or down today?
SHIBAI has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed ecosystem.
How popular is AiShiba today?
The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling SHIBAI.
What makes AiShiba different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Meme,Arbitrum Ecosystem,Dog-Themed category and built on the -- network, SHIBAI offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much SHIBAI exists in the market?
There are 2.1e+17 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is AiShiba's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.