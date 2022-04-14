Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR) Information It's all for kids! I am the real wife of Pavel Durov and 50% of telegram shares belong to me and my children (a meme token created about Irina Bolgur about the former wife of Pavel Durov, the founder of telegrams and The Open Network blockchain). 18 funders on The Open Network blockchain got impoverished and created a token through the GasPump platform We have gathered a community and will break into the TON Memelandia course Official Website: https://bolgur.ai/ Buy BOLGUR Now!

Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.85K $ 3.85K $ 3.85K Total Supply: $ 992.40M $ 992.40M $ 992.40M Circulating Supply: $ 586.72M $ 586.72M $ 586.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.51K $ 6.51K $ 6.51K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Airina Bolgur (BOLGUR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BOLGUR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BOLGUR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BOLGUR's tokenomics, explore BOLGUR token's live price!

