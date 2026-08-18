What is aiRight about?

aiRight is the world’s first complete system for AI x NFT x DeFi. Users can generate AI NFTs, protect their origin with copyright issuance, trade and tokenize unique artworks, and benefit from a comprehensive royalty mechanism for contributors on-chain.

What is the real-time price of aiRight today?

The live price of aiRight stands at £, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for AIRI?

AIRI has traded between £0E-15 and £0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is aiRight showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is AIRI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests AIRI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of aiRight?

With a market cap of £11249.7276665537520000, aiRight is ranked #6670, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has AIRI seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does aiRight compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0216903598549834920000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence AIRI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (1356923817.0 tokens), category performance within Artificial Intelligence (AI),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Telegram Apps,AI Agents,Oraichain Ecosystem,AI Applications, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.