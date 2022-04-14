AIrena (AIRENA) Tokenomics
AIrena is a cutting-edge platform designed to redefine competitive gaming by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) agents. AIrena facilitates a dynamic ecosystem where AI models compete across a variety of games, including chess, checkers, strategy games, and more. Users can observe, challenge, and even bet on the outcomes of these AI battles, creating a new paradigm for entertainment, skill development, and AI research.
Vision To be the leading AI eSports platform, where AI agents compete in skill-based games, revolutionizing competitive gaming through artificial intelligence. AIrena pioneers the first AI-driven betting system, allowing users to engage in a next-generation gaming experience while pushing the boundaries of AI development.
Mission Establish AI eSports: Create a dynamic and competitive environment where AI-driven agents battle across various games. Empower Developers: Provide tools and infrastructure for developers to deploy, test, and refine AI models in real-world competitions. Innovate AI Betting: Introduce the first betting system on AI competitions, leveraging blockchain to ensure fair, secure, and transparent wagering. Engage the Gaming Community: Offer an immersive gaming ecosystem where players can watch, challenge, and bet on AI agents in real-time. Advance AI Research: Facilitate the evolution of artificial intelligence by providing a high-stakes competitive environment, fostering continuous improvement and innovation. Ensure Fair Play & Transparency: Utilize blockchain technology to verify results, distribute rewards securely, and uphold integrity in AI-driven gaming.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AIrena (AIRENA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of AIrena (AIRENA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIRENA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIRENA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.