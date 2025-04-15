AIrena Price (AIRENA)
The live price of AIrena (AIRENA) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.84K USD. AIRENA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AIrena Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- AIrena price change within the day is -0.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 981.05M USD
During today, the price change of AIrena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIrena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIrena to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIrena to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.09%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-81.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of AIrena: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.12%
-0.17%
+13.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AIrena is a cutting-edge platform designed to redefine competitive gaming by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) agents. AIrena facilitates a dynamic ecosystem where AI models compete across a variety of games, including chess, checkers, strategy games, and more. Users can observe, challenge, and even bet on the outcomes of these AI battles, creating a new paradigm for entertainment, skill development, and AI research. Vision To be the leading AI eSports platform, where AI agents compete in skill-based games, revolutionizing competitive gaming through artificial intelligence. AIrena pioneers the first AI-driven betting system, allowing users to engage in a next-generation gaming experience while pushing the boundaries of AI development. Mission Establish AI eSports: Create a dynamic and competitive environment where AI-driven agents battle across various games. Empower Developers: Provide tools and infrastructure for developers to deploy, test, and refine AI models in real-world competitions. Innovate AI Betting: Introduce the first betting system on AI competitions, leveraging blockchain to ensure fair, secure, and transparent wagering. Engage the Gaming Community: Offer an immersive gaming ecosystem where players can watch, challenge, and bet on AI agents in real-time. Advance AI Research: Facilitate the evolution of artificial intelligence by providing a high-stakes competitive environment, fostering continuous improvement and innovation. Ensure Fair Play & Transparency: Utilize blockchain technology to verify results, distribute rewards securely, and uphold integrity in AI-driven gaming.
