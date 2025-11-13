Aircoin (AIRCOIN) Tokenomics

Market Cap:
$ 574.93K
Total Supply:
$ 998.50M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 574.93K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00257008
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00056736
Aircoin (AIRCOIN) Information

The Aircoin memecoin was born from a viral Twitter post from March, 2014 which proclaimed the following:

Evolution:

  1. Aircoin
  2. Fartcoin
  3. Artcoin

Aircoin was launched in August, 2025 and CTO'd twice, with the second CTO team bringing vast experience and expertise to the project. The team includes industry veterans and visual arts professionals.

Aircoin is destined for greatness as a premier memecoin on the BONK.fun platform.

Official Website:
https://buyaircoin.com/

Aircoin (AIRCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Aircoin (AIRCOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of AIRCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many AIRCOIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand AIRCOIN's tokenomics, explore AIRCOIN token's live price!

