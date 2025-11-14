In December of 2024, prior to “Useless” coins inception, Binance themselves released an article,

The article went into detail about the different terms the chinese (the biggest demographic on BNB chain) use for crypto and shitcoins,

One of these that stood out ofcourse was, Air coin, or “空气币”.

Below is a brief snippet from said article, highlighting the narrative of BSC’s very own “Useless” Coin:

“Chinese traders also use “air coins” (“空气币”) to describe cryptocurrencies that have no substantial backing or use case. These coins, much like “air” itself, are seen as insubstantial and prone to vanishing.”