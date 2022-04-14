Aipets (AIPETS) Tokenomics
AIPETS SOLANA This is where digital pets bring joy and rewards on the Solana blockchain. Companionship: Each AI Pet is unique and brings joy to users life; sharing their love and care for their pets. Eco-Friendly: Our platform is powered by cutting edge blockchain technology, making it fast and environmentally friendly. Adopt an AI Pet and make a positive impact. A portion of proceeds supports animal welfare initiatives. Blockchain has no heart, and is not fun hence AIPETS offers a simple web app combining pets and crypto. This is an effort to bring heartfelt connection on chain.
Team: No team allocation Liquidity Pool (LP): 90% of supply Ecosystem Fund Marketing/CEX: 10% No Tax Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 units No Inflation: Token supply won’t increase. Deflation: Token supply will decrease through buyback and burn. Revenue: 20% for buyback and burn, 79% for development, 1% to animal welfare charity and initiatives. Revenue will be generated through pet generation and management fees.
Aipets (AIPETS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Aipets (AIPETS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIPETS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIPETS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
