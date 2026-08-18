AIPad Price Today

The live AIPad (AIPAD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIPAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIPAD.

AIPad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 87,653, with a circulating supply of 196.36M AIPAD. During the last 24 hours, AIPAD traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.862302, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIPAD moved -- in the last hour and +1.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 36.89.

AIPad (AIPAD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 87.65K$ 87.65K $ 87.65K Volume (24H) $ 36.89$ 36.89 $ 36.89 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.85K$ 88.85K $ 88.85K Circulation Supply 196.36M 196.36M 196.36M Total Supply 199,049,334.2921128 199,049,334.2921128 199,049,334.2921128

The current Market Cap of AIPad is $ 87.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 36.89. The circulating supply of AIPAD is 196.36M, with a total supply of 199049334.2921128. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.85K.