Aion Price (AION)
The live price of Aion (AION) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 535.90K USD. AION to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aion price change within the day is -1.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 546.57M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AION to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AION price information.
During today, the price change of Aion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aion to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aion to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-34.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Aion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-1.96%
+0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Aion is a revolutionary multi-tier blockchain platform that has been created to solve the pressing issue of limited operability between existing blockchains while still remaining capable of handling its own applications. It supports custom blockchain architectures, and it provides cross-chain interoperability. The Aion project comes at a very appropriate period, in a time where there’s an ever-growing number of blockchains.Thus, interoperability is more important now that it ever has been. Interoperability will expand the horizons of multiple other blockchain platforms, not to mention those of enterprise-oriented companies. The project is led by Matthew Spoke, the CEO of Nuco and board member on the EEA. Other big names include Jin Tu, Nuco’s CTO, who has more than 15 years of experience in enterprise engineering and more than four years in the blockchain industry, and Peter Vessenes who has co-founded the Bitcoin Foundation. The token is the blockchain’s power-source. It’s used for securing the network, for creating new blockchains, as well as for monetizing inter-chain bridges. AION token is actually an ERC-20 token. In fact, the token is first offered as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, and only then it can be changed to the official AION network token. When that happens, the token can freely stream between two blockchains. The best thing about this is that investors are not required to change their Aion Ethereum token (ERC-20) for the Aion-1 token, as they will always be interchangeable. In order to buy AION, you will need to first purchase another cryptocurrency, preferably Bitcoin or Ethereum. Fortunately, AION is supported by some very popular crypto exchanges out there such as BitForex, Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, and Bancor Network. There's a good chance that Aion, with its unique approach of solving interoperability issues, will become somewhat of a necessity for the cryptosphere in the following period.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AION to VND
₫--
|1 AION to AUD
A$--
|1 AION to GBP
￡--
|1 AION to EUR
€--
|1 AION to USD
$--
|1 AION to MYR
RM--
|1 AION to TRY
₺--
|1 AION to JPY
¥--
|1 AION to RUB
₽--
|1 AION to INR
₹--
|1 AION to IDR
Rp--
|1 AION to KRW
₩--
|1 AION to PHP
₱--
|1 AION to EGP
￡E.--
|1 AION to BRL
R$--
|1 AION to CAD
C$--
|1 AION to BDT
৳--
|1 AION to NGN
₦--
|1 AION to UAH
₴--
|1 AION to VES
Bs--
|1 AION to PKR
Rs--
|1 AION to KZT
₸--
|1 AION to THB
฿--
|1 AION to TWD
NT$--
|1 AION to AED
د.إ--
|1 AION to CHF
Fr--
|1 AION to HKD
HK$--
|1 AION to MAD
.د.م--
|1 AION to MXN
$--