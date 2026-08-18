Ainu Price Today

The live Ainu (AINU) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AINU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AINU.

Ainu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 329,487, with a circulating supply of 1,000,000.00T AINU. During the last 24 hours, AINU traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AINU moved -- in the last hour and -0.59% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ainu (AINU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 329.49K$ 329.49K $ 329.49K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 329.49K$ 329.49K $ 329.49K Circulation Supply 1,000,000.00T 1,000,000.00T 1,000,000.00T Total Supply 1.0e+18 1.0e+18 1.0e+18

The current Market Cap of Ainu is $ 329.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AINU is 1,000,000.00T, with a total supply of 1.0e+18. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 329.49K.