AIntivirus Price Today

The live AIntivirus (AINTI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current AINTI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AINTI.

AIntivirus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 22,952, with a circulating supply of 100.00M AINTI. During the last 24 hours, AINTI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.544578, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AINTI moved -0.10% in the last hour and +5.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 17.48.

AIntivirus (AINTI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 22.95K$ 22.95K $ 22.95K Volume (24H) $ 17.48$ 17.48 $ 17.48 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 22.95K$ 22.95K $ 22.95K Circulation Supply 100.00M 100.00M 100.00M Total Supply 99,999,870.43 99,999,870.43 99,999,870.43

The current Market Cap of AIntivirus is $ 22.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 17.48. The circulating supply of AINTI is 100.00M, with a total supply of 99999870.43. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 22.95K.