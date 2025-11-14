Ainara is a decentralized protocol for creating, distributing, and running AI‑Driven Applications (AID Apps) with true user ownership and data privacy. It replaces centralized AI platforms with an open, trust‑minimized architecture built on Solana, IPFS/Arweave, and Lit Protocol.

Creators can publish encrypted AI applications that users purchase and run locally in a secure sandbox, ensuring sovereignty over identity, data, and software. The $AINARA token powers transactions, creator bonds, governance, and a buyback‑and‑burn mechanism, creating a sustainable, deflationary ecosystem.