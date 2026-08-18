Aimonica Brands Price Today

The live Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) price today is $ 0, with a 1.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIMONICA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIMONICA.

Aimonica Brands currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 38,451, with a circulating supply of 999.89M AIMONICA. During the last 24 hours, AIMONICA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091561, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIMONICA moved +0.63% in the last hour and +1.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 38.45K$ 38.45K $ 38.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.45K$ 38.45K $ 38.45K Circulation Supply 999.89M 999.89M 999.89M Total Supply 999,889,336.748125 999,889,336.748125 999,889,336.748125

The current Market Cap of Aimonica Brands is $ 38.45K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIMONICA is 999.89M, with a total supply of 999889336.748125. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 38.45K.