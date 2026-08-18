AiMalls Price Today

The live AiMalls (AIT) price today is $ 0.094086, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.094086 per AIT.

AiMalls currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 64,121, with a circulating supply of 681.37K AIT. During the last 24 hours, AIT traded between $ 0.093881 (low) and $ 0.095977 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 18.41, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIT moved +0.10% in the last hour and +6.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.63.

AiMalls (AIT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.12K$ 64.12K $ 64.12K Volume (24H) $ 31.63$ 31.63 $ 31.63 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 79.99K$ 79.99K $ 79.99K Circulation Supply 681.37K 681.37K 681.37K Total Supply 822,540.68999979 822,540.68999979 822,540.68999979

The current Market Cap of AiMalls is $ 64.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.63. The circulating supply of AIT is 681.37K, with a total supply of 822540.68999979. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 79.99K.