ailive (AILIVE) Tokenomics
ailive (AILIVE) Information
AILIVE is a novel project designed to democratize machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). By providing a robust, intuitive platform, we aim to make AI accessible to everyone—so they can understand the basic principles of machine learning and experiment with it. Our focus is to empower individuals to train, understand and deploy their own 3D AI agents with minimal barriers. Accessibility for machine learning lies at the heart of the AILIVE mission. Despite the explosion of interest in AI, most platforms remain excessively complex, requiring specialized knowledge and significant computational resources. AILIVE seeks to streamline and simplify this process. By offering an integrated framework that is intuitive, transparent, and well-documented, we remove many obstacles that often inhibit newcomers.
ailive (AILIVE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ailive (AILIVE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ailive (AILIVE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ailive (AILIVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AILIVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AILIVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand AILIVE's tokenomics, explore AILIVE token's live price!
AILIVE Price Prediction
Want to know where AILIVE might be heading? Our AILIVE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.