AIGOV (OLIVIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $0.0000616, 24H High $0.00006667, All Time High $0.01787206, Lowest Price $0.00005036, Price Change (1H) -0.14%, Price Change (1D) -6.02%, Price Change (7D) +14.64%

AIGOV (OLIVIA) real-time price is $0.00006189. Over the past 24 hours, OLIVIA traded between a low of $ 0.0000616 and a high of $ 0.00006667, showing active market volatility. OLIVIA's all-time high price is $ 0.01787206, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005036.

In terms of short-term performance, OLIVIA has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, -6.02% over 24 hours, and +14.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AIGOV (OLIVIA) Market Information

Market Cap $57.51K, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $57.51K, Circulation Supply 929.11M, Total Supply 929,111,146.672721

The current Market Cap of AIGOV is $ 57.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OLIVIA is 929.11M, with a total supply of 929111146.672721. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.51K.