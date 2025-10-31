The live AIGOV price today is 0.00006189 USD. Track real-time OLIVIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OLIVIA price trend easily at MEXC now.The live AIGOV price today is 0.00006189 USD. Track real-time OLIVIA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore OLIVIA price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About OLIVIA

OLIVIA Price Info

OLIVIA Official Website

OLIVIA Tokenomics

OLIVIA Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AIGOV Logo

AIGOV Price (OLIVIA)

Unlisted

1 OLIVIA to USD Live Price:

--
----
-6.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AIGOV (OLIVIA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:34:27 (UTC+8)

AIGOV (OLIVIA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000616
$ 0.0000616$ 0.0000616
24H Low
$ 0.00006667
$ 0.00006667$ 0.00006667
24H High

$ 0.0000616
$ 0.0000616$ 0.0000616

$ 0.00006667
$ 0.00006667$ 0.00006667

$ 0.01787206
$ 0.01787206$ 0.01787206

$ 0.00005036
$ 0.00005036$ 0.00005036

-0.14%

-6.02%

+14.64%

+14.64%

AIGOV (OLIVIA) real-time price is $0.00006189. Over the past 24 hours, OLIVIA traded between a low of $ 0.0000616 and a high of $ 0.00006667, showing active market volatility. OLIVIA's all-time high price is $ 0.01787206, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00005036.

In terms of short-term performance, OLIVIA has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, -6.02% over 24 hours, and +14.64% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AIGOV (OLIVIA) Market Information

$ 57.51K
$ 57.51K$ 57.51K

--
----

$ 57.51K
$ 57.51K$ 57.51K

929.11M
929.11M 929.11M

929,111,146.672721
929,111,146.672721 929,111,146.672721

The current Market Cap of AIGOV is $ 57.51K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of OLIVIA is 929.11M, with a total supply of 929111146.672721. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 57.51K.

AIGOV (OLIVIA) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AIGOV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AIGOV to USD was $ -0.0000059327.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AIGOV to USD was $ -0.0000283704.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AIGOV to USD was $ -0.0002010766158278647.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.02%
30 Days$ -0.0000059327-9.58%
60 Days$ -0.0000283704-45.84%
90 Days$ -0.0002010766158278647-76.46%

What is AIGOV (OLIVIA)

Olivia is the AI governance token of the AIGOV platform for politics and media. You are the government now.

Smarter Governance. Faster Decisions. Zero Corruption.

Traditional governments are slow, inefficient, and unresponsive to the needs of citizens. AI GOV is built to change that.

AI Policy Synthesis AI agents process validated contributions and formulates policy proposals based on real-time data. These policies are tested against economic, social, and technological models for feasibility.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

AIGOV (OLIVIA) Resource

Official Website

AIGOV Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AIGOV (OLIVIA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AIGOV (OLIVIA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AIGOV.

Check the AIGOV price prediction now!

OLIVIA to Local Currencies

AIGOV (OLIVIA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AIGOV (OLIVIA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about OLIVIA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AIGOV (OLIVIA)

How much is AIGOV (OLIVIA) worth today?
The live OLIVIA price in USD is 0.00006189 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current OLIVIA to USD price?
The current price of OLIVIA to USD is $ 0.00006189. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AIGOV?
The market cap for OLIVIA is $ 57.51K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of OLIVIA?
The circulating supply of OLIVIA is 929.11M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of OLIVIA?
OLIVIA achieved an ATH price of 0.01787206 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of OLIVIA?
OLIVIA saw an ATL price of 0.00005036 USD.
What is the trading volume of OLIVIA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for OLIVIA is -- USD.
Will OLIVIA go higher this year?
OLIVIA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out OLIVIA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-31 00:34:27 (UTC+8)

AIGOV (OLIVIA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,079.24
$108,079.24$108,079.24

+0.34%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,791.66
$3,791.66$3,791.66

+0.47%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02668
$0.02668$0.02668

+6.50%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.55
$185.55$185.55

+0.25%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9998
$0.9998$0.9998

-0.01%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,791.66
$3,791.66$3,791.66

+0.47%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,079.24
$108,079.24$108,079.24

+0.34%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$185.55
$185.55$185.55

+0.25%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4580
$2.4580$2.4580

+0.17%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18138
$0.18138$0.18138

+0.39%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.002530
$0.002530$0.002530

-49.40%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.01476
$0.01476$0.01476

+47.60%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003008
$0.0003008$0.0003008

+381.28%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0021402
$0.0021402$0.0021402

+2,278.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0021402
$0.0021402$0.0021402

+2,278.00%

HODL Logo

HODL

HODL

$0.0081
$0.0081$0.0081

+153.12%

DGGO Logo

DGGO

DGGO

$0.000003190
$0.000003190$0.000003190

+112.52%

Fortune Room Logo

Fortune Room

NEWFRT

$0.00000000000000000001199
$0.00000000000000000001199$0.00000000000000000001199

+38.61%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000068
$0.000000000000000000000068$0.000000000000000000000068

+44.68%