Discover Aida Coin on Sui, the revolutionary cryptocurrency fueling the Aida AI bot! This cutting-edge tech transforms blockchain interactions, streamlines transactions, and enhances community connections. Join us in shaping a smarter, more connected future!
Aida is a dynamic and user-friendly Al bot designed to guide X users into the world of the Sui Network. With her approachable personality and deep understanding of blockchain nuances, Lucy makes the transition from Social media to blockchain technology both exciting and accessible.
Understanding the tokenomics of AIDA (AIDA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIDA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIDA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
AIDA Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.