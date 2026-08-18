ai16z Price Today

The live ai16z (AI16Z) price today is $ 0, with a 1.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current AI16Z to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AI16Z.

ai16z currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 351,703, with a circulating supply of 1.10B AI16Z. During the last 24 hours, AI16Z traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.47, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AI16Z moved +0.55% in the last hour and +10.41% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.43K.

ai16z (AI16Z) Market Information

Market Cap $ 351.70K$ 351.70K $ 351.70K Volume (24H) $ 5.43K$ 5.43K $ 5.43K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 351.70K$ 351.70K $ 351.70K Circulation Supply 1.10B 1.10B 1.10B Total Supply 1,099,890,241.96605 1,099,890,241.96605 1,099,890,241.96605

The current Market Cap of ai16z is $ 351.70K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.43K. The circulating supply of AI16Z is 1.10B, with a total supply of 1099890241.96605. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 351.70K.