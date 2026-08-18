AI Powered Finance Price Today

The live AI Powered Finance (AIPF) price today is $ 0.60246, with a 2.84% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIPF to USD conversion rate is $ 0.60246 per AIPF.

AI Powered Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 36,073,831, with a circulating supply of 59.89M AIPF. During the last 24 hours, AIPF traded between $ 0.592697 (low) and $ 0.623894 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.23, while the all-time low was $ 0.592697.

In short-term performance, AIPF moved +1.62% in the last hour and -17.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 335.96K.

AI Powered Finance (AIPF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 36.07M$ 36.07M $ 36.07M Volume (24H) $ 335.96K$ 335.96K $ 335.96K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.10M$ 36.10M $ 36.10M Circulation Supply 59.89M 59.89M 59.89M Total Supply 59,946,074.10828129 59,946,074.10828129 59,946,074.10828129

The current Market Cap of AI Powered Finance is $ 36.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 335.96K. The circulating supply of AIPF is 59.89M, with a total supply of 59946074.10828129. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.10M.