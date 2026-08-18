AI Fruits Price Today

The live AI Fruits (AIFRUITS) price today is $ 0, with a 12.56% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIFRUITS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIFRUITS.

AI Fruits currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,782, with a circulating supply of 998.17M AIFRUITS. During the last 24 hours, AIFRUITS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIFRUITS moved +0.63% in the last hour and +1.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AI Fruits (AIFRUITS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.78K$ 21.78K $ 21.78K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.78K$ 21.78K $ 21.78K Circulation Supply 998.17M 998.17M 998.17M Total Supply 998,170,278.47268 998,170,278.47268 998,170,278.47268

The current Market Cap of AI Fruits is $ 21.78K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIFRUITS is 998.17M, with a total supply of 998170278.47268. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.78K.