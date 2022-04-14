AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE) Information The AI Crystal Node token is a utility token integral to the Crynode network, designed to facilitate access to AI-powered services within the ecosystem. This token is essential for both developers running AI nodes and users seeking AI services, making it a crucial part of Crynode's functionality. Created through a fair launch, the token was distributed without any VC involvement, ensuring a community-focused approach. With a fixed supply, the token is intended to align incentives across the network, driving sustainable growth and engagement. This decentralized, community-first model aims to make AI services more accessible and equitable.

AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.65K $ 18.65K $ 18.65K Total Supply: $ 998.76M $ 998.76M $ 998.76M Circulating Supply: $ 998.76M $ 998.76M $ 998.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.65K $ 18.65K $ 18.65K All-Time High: $ 0.00482648 $ 0.00482648 $ 0.00482648 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AI Crystal Node (AICRYNODE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AICRYNODE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AICRYNODE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

