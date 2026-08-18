AI Agent Layer Price Today

The live AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIFUN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIFUN.

AI Agent Layer currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 43,966, with a circulating supply of 481.92M AIFUN. During the last 24 hours, AIFUN traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.138049, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIFUN moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AI Agent Layer (AIFUN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.97K$ 43.97K $ 43.97K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 45.62K$ 45.62K $ 45.62K Circulation Supply 481.92M 481.92M 481.92M Total Supply 495,312,268.08780825 495,312,268.08780825 495,312,268.08780825

The current Market Cap of AI Agent Layer is $ 43.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIFUN is 481.92M, with a total supply of 495312268.08780825. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.62K.