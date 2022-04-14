AI Agent Factory (AIAF) Tokenomics
AI Agent Factory (AIAF) Information
AI Agent Factory (AIAF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for AI Agent Factory (AIAF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
AI Agent Factory (AIAF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of AI Agent Factory (AIAF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of AIAF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many AIAF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
AIAF Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.