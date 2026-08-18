AgriDex Price Today

The live AgriDex (AGRI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGRI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AGRI.

AgriDex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 151,421, with a circulating supply of 283.33M AGRI. During the last 24 hours, AGRI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.176146, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AGRI moved -0.17% in the last hour and -8.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 281.45.

AgriDex (AGRI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 151.42K$ 151.42K $ 151.42K Volume (24H) $ 281.45$ 281.45 $ 281.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 534.43K$ 534.43K $ 534.43K Circulation Supply 283.33M 283.33M 283.33M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AgriDex is $ 151.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 281.45. The circulating supply of AGRI is 283.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 534.43K.