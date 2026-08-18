AgriDex Price (AGRI)
The live AgriDex (AGRI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGRI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AGRI.
AgriDex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 151,421, with a circulating supply of 283.33M AGRI. During the last 24 hours, AGRI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.176146, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, AGRI moved -0.17% in the last hour and -8.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 281.45.
The current Market Cap of AgriDex is $ 151.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 281.45. The circulating supply of AGRI is 283.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 534.43K.
-0.17%
-9.77%
-8.46%
-8.46%
During today, the price change of AgriDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AgriDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AgriDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AgriDex to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-9.77%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+26.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+325.94%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of AgriDex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
AgriDex is transforming the $3 trillion global food and agriculture sector by pioneering the integration of blockchain technology and DeFi. AgriDex creates a seamless, global RWA marketplace where farmers, suppliers, and buyers can trade agricultural goods with unmatched efficiency and transparency.
AgriDex leverages AI-driven analytics, self-executing smart contracts, and high-throughput transaction mechanisms to minimize costs, optimize liquidity, and deliver seamless user experiences. It is backed by Circle. the Solana Foundation, and supported by venture giants such as Portal Ventures, Endeavour Ventures and FS Ventures. Its angels include Anna Yuan (Perena) Tobe Taiwo (Palantir) and the ex CTO's of both Goldman Sachs, and Citadel.
Founded by Henry Duckworth—formerly the youngest trader at $300 billion dollar commodity powerhouse Trafigura—AgriDex benefits from deep domain expertise and leadership. AgriDex’s recognition as the winner of Coinbase's "Best Use Case" prize highlights its innovative approach to integrating blockchain into real-world industries, with Duckworth being invited to become one of the first blockchain leaders to present to UK Parliament.
AgriDex’s entire ecosystem revolves around the $AGRI token, Key utilities of $AGRI include:
- Staking for rewards,
- Lending to enhance liquidity,
- Voting for community governance,
- Access to premium features, including data insights and trade optimization tools.
AgriDex has established partnerships with dozens of leading global brands, including Dyson Farms- of inventor James Dyson. By combining blockchain transparency with DeFi innovation, AgriDex is not just a marketplace—it’s a movement to empower sustainable agriculture, improve market access, and deliver blockchain’s benefits to a traditionally underserved sector.
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What is the live price of AgriDex?
AgriDex is trading at £, showing a price movement of -9.77% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.
How volatile is AGRI today?
The price volatility of AGRI within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.
What is the 24-hour trading range for AgriDex?
The token fluctuated between £ (low) and £ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.
How much trading volume has AGRI generated?
In the last 24 hours, AGRI accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.
How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?
The all-time high is £0.12979984525326480000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.
How strong is market liquidity for AgriDex?
Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.
How does AGRI compare to other Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol tokens?
Within the Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol category, AGRI shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.
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