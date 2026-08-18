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The live AgriDex price today is 0 USD.AGRI market cap is 151,421 USD. Track real-time AGRI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live AgriDex price today is 0 USD.AGRI market cap is 151,421 USD. Track real-time AGRI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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AgriDex Price (AGRI)

Unlisted

1 AGRI to USD Live Price:

$0.00053426
$0.00053426$0.00053426
-0.09%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AgriDex (AGRI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:39:29 (UTC+8)

AgriDex Price Today

The live AgriDex (AGRI) price today is $ 0, with a 9.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGRI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AGRI.

AgriDex currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 151,421, with a circulating supply of 283.33M AGRI. During the last 24 hours, AGRI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.176146, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AGRI moved -0.17% in the last hour and -8.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 281.45.

AgriDex (AGRI) Market Information

$ 151.42K
$ 151.42K$ 151.42K

$ 281.45
$ 281.45$ 281.45

$ 534.43K
$ 534.43K$ 534.43K

283.33M
283.33M 283.33M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AgriDex is $ 151.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 281.45. The circulating supply of AGRI is 283.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 534.43K.

AgriDex Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.176146
$ 0.176146$ 0.176146

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.17%

-9.77%

-8.46%

-8.46%

AgriDex (AGRI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AgriDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AgriDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AgriDex to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AgriDex to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.77%
30 Days$ 0+26.83%
60 Days$ 0+325.94%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for AgriDex

AgriDex (AGRI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AGRI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AgriDex (AGRI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AgriDex could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price AgriDex will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AGRI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AgriDex Price Prediction.

What is AgriDex (AGRI)

AgriDex is transforming the $3 trillion global food and agriculture sector by pioneering the integration of blockchain technology and DeFi. AgriDex creates a seamless, global RWA marketplace where farmers, suppliers, and buyers can trade agricultural goods with unmatched efficiency and transparency.

AgriDex leverages AI-driven analytics, self-executing smart contracts, and high-throughput transaction mechanisms to minimize costs, optimize liquidity, and deliver seamless user experiences. It is backed by Circle. the Solana Foundation, and supported by venture giants such as Portal Ventures, Endeavour Ventures and FS Ventures. Its angels include Anna Yuan (Perena) Tobe Taiwo (Palantir) and the ex CTO's of both Goldman Sachs, and Citadel.

Founded by Henry Duckworth—formerly the youngest trader at $300 billion dollar commodity powerhouse Trafigura—AgriDex benefits from deep domain expertise and leadership. AgriDex’s recognition as the winner of Coinbase's "Best Use Case" prize highlights its innovative approach to integrating blockchain into real-world industries, with Duckworth being invited to become one of the first blockchain leaders to present to UK Parliament.

AgriDex’s entire ecosystem revolves around the $AGRI token, Key utilities of $AGRI include:

- Staking for rewards,
- Lending to enhance liquidity,
- Voting for community governance,
- Access to premium features, including data insights and trade optimization tools.

AgriDex has established partnerships with dozens of leading global brands, including Dyson Farms- of inventor James Dyson. By combining blockchain transparency with DeFi innovation, AgriDex is not just a marketplace—it’s a movement to empower sustainable agriculture, improve market access, and deliver blockchain’s benefits to a traditionally underserved sector.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About AgriDex

What is the live price of AgriDex?

AgriDex is trading at £, showing a price movement of -9.77% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is AGRI today?

The price volatility of AGRI within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for AgriDex?

The token fluctuated between £ (low) and £ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has AGRI generated?

In the last 24 hours, AGRI accumulated £-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is £0.12979984525326480000, and the all-time low is £. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for AgriDex?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does AGRI compare to other Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol tokens?

Within the Tokenized Assets,Solana Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol category, AGRI shows competitive performance, supported by £-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AgriDex

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:39:29 (UTC+8)

AgriDex (AGRI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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