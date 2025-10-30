AGiXT (AGIXT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00101288 $ 0.00101288 $ 0.00101288 24H Low $ 0.00185224 $ 0.00185224 $ 0.00185224 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00101288$ 0.00101288 $ 0.00101288 24H High $ 0.00185224$ 0.00185224 $ 0.00185224 All Time High $ 0.104418$ 0.104418 $ 0.104418 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -4.93% Price Change (1D) -41.39% Price Change (7D) +149.88% Price Change (7D) +149.88%

AGiXT (AGIXT) real-time price is $0.00108553. Over the past 24 hours, AGIXT traded between a low of $ 0.00101288 and a high of $ 0.00185224, showing active market volatility. AGIXT's all-time high price is $ 0.104418, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, AGIXT has changed by -4.93% over the past hour, -41.39% over 24 hours, and +149.88% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AGiXT (AGIXT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.08M$ 1.08M $ 1.08M Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,837.38 999,999,837.38 999,999,837.38

The current Market Cap of AGiXT is $ 1.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AGIXT is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999837.38. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.08M.