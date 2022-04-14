Agents AI (AGENT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Agents AI (AGENT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Agents AI (AGENT) Information AgentsAI is a transformative platform that merges advanced artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, redefining what’s possible with autonomous digital agents. It empowers users to develop, deploy, and trade AI agents capable of far more than standard automation. With AgentsAI, users can create personalized agents that interact dynamically with online communities, engage in real-time conversations, and execute tasks with precision — all without the need for constant oversight. Going beyond basic functionality, these AI agents are designed to foster their own token ecosystems, enabling users to launch tokens that mirror the agent's identity and purpose, creating unique opportunities for monetization. Official Website: https://agentsai.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.agentsai.org/ Buy AGENT Now!

Agents AI (AGENT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Agents AI (AGENT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 386.97K $ 386.97K $ 386.97K Total Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M $ 999.98M $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 386.97K $ 386.97K $ 386.97K All-Time High: $ 0.01554727 $ 0.01554727 $ 0.01554727 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00038698 $ 0.00038698 $ 0.00038698 Learn more about Agents AI (AGENT) price

Agents AI (AGENT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Agents AI (AGENT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGENT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGENT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGENT's tokenomics, explore AGENT token's live price!

AGENT Price Prediction Want to know where AGENT might be heading? Our AGENT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AGENT token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!