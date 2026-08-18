AgentLISA Price Today

The live AgentLISA (LISA) price today is $ 0, with a 5,76% change over the past 24 hours. The current LISA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per LISA.

AgentLISA currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 204.772, with a circulating supply of 216,23M LISA. During the last 24 hours, LISA traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0,00100293 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0,203388, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, LISA moved -%3,55 in the last hour and -%9,32 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1,06K.

AgentLISA (LISA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 204,77K$ 204,77K $ 204,77K Volume (24H) $ 1,06K$ 1,06K $ 1,06K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 947,03K$ 947,03K $ 947,03K Circulation Supply 216,23M 216,23M 216,23M Total Supply 1.000.000.000,0 1.000.000.000,0 1.000.000.000,0

The current Market Cap of AgentLISA is $ 204,77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1,06K. The circulating supply of LISA is 216,23M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 947,03K.