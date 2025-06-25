Agentik DEX Price (AGENTIK)
The live price of Agentik DEX (AGENTIK) today is 0.00030967 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 154.84K USD. AGENTIK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Agentik DEX Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Agentik DEX price change within the day is +5.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 500.00M USD
During today, the price change of Agentik DEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agentik DEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agentik DEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agentik DEX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Agentik DEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
+5.31%
-17.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AgentikDEX is a revolutionary decentralized application that democratizes automated trading through AI-powered agents. Our platform enables users to create, customize, and deploy sophisticated trading agents which can make strategies across multiple blockchains without requiring technical expertise. By leveraging Virtuals G.A.M.E framework and advanced DeFi protocols, AgentikDEX transforms complex trading algorithms into accessible, autonomous agents.
Understanding the tokenomics of Agentik DEX (AGENTIK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGENTIK token's extensive tokenomics now!
