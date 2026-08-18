AgentBounty Token Price Today

The live AgentBounty Token (BOUNTY) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOUNTY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BOUNTY.

AgentBounty Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 20,158, with a circulating supply of 100.00B BOUNTY. During the last 24 hours, BOUNTY traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BOUNTY moved -- in the last hour and -1.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AgentBounty Token (BOUNTY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 20.16K$ 20.16K $ 20.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.16K$ 20.16K $ 20.16K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of AgentBounty Token is $ 20.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOUNTY is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.16K.