Agent YP by Virtuals Price (AIYP)
The live price of Agent YP by Virtuals (AIYP) today is 0.0013812 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.38M USD. AIYP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Agent YP by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Agent YP by Virtuals price change within the day is +6.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.03M USD
During today, the price change of Agent YP by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agent YP by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0002409413.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agent YP by Virtuals to USD was $ -0.0004441432.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agent YP by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+6.36%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002409413
|-17.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0004441432
|-32.15%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Agent YP by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.07%
+6.36%
+28.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AgentYP is an AI Agent project created by an influential creator of the web3 gaming space, YellowPanther. AgentYP's purpose is to be an autonomous agent that provides accurate and concise information about the web3 gaming space based on accurate sets of data and inputs. AgentYP ultimately aims to exist in different web3 games as an AI NPC that will give users a personalized experience. AgentYP's vision is to empower creators, developers, and gamers by contributing invaluable insights, tools, and enhancements that elevate the Web3 Gaming landscape.
