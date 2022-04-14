Agent Ted (TED) Tokenomics
Agent Ted (TED) Information
Agent Ted ("TED") represents a fundamental shift in the sports betting industry, fusing artificial intelligence (AI), decentralized finance (DeFi), and blockchain transparency to build a trustless, automated, and data-driven ecosystem. Utilizing player-level data from SPORTS RADAR and a proprietary neural network infrastructure, TED programmatically analyzes, executes, and manages bets across multiple sports markets. TED’s mission is to democratize access to professional-grade betting strategies, eliminate bias, and align participant incentives through fully on-chain, automated financial systems.
Historically, sports betting has been dominated by centralized sportsbooks that retain significant informational and strategic advantages over individual bettors. Over 90% of participants lose money in the long term due to human biases, lack of data access, and poor bankroll management. Bettors often rely on intuition, emotions, or recency bias, all of which degrade decision quality.
TED aims to invert this dynamic by introducing an AI-native, automated betting system that programmatically manages every aspect of the betting lifecycle. By removing human error and replacing it with neural-network-driven intelligence, TED creates an environment where capital is deployed strategically and transparently, and outcomes are verifiable on-chain.
Agent Ted (TED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Agent Ted (TED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Agent Ted (TED) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.