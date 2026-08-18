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The live AGENDA 47 price today is 0.00170821 USD.A47 market cap is 1,708,159 USD. Track real-time A47 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live AGENDA 47 price today is 0.00170821 USD.A47 market cap is 1,708,159 USD. Track real-time A47 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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AGENDA 47 Logo

AGENDA 47 Price (A47)

Unlisted

1 A47 to USD Live Price:

$0.00170371
$0.00170371$0.00170371
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
AGENDA 47 (A47) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:37:17 (UTC+8)

AGENDA 47 Price Today

The live AGENDA 47 (A47) price today is $ 0.00170821, with a 0.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current A47 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00170821 per A47.

AGENDA 47 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,708,159, with a circulating supply of 999.96M A47. During the last 24 hours, A47 traded between $ 0.0016874 (low) and $ 0.00170965 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.04096493, while the all-time low was $ 0.0011097.

In short-term performance, A47 moved +1.09% in the last hour and -0.71% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 279.70.

AGENDA 47 (A47) Market Information

$ 1.71M
$ 1.71M$ 1.71M

$ 279.70
$ 279.70$ 279.70

$ 1.71M
$ 1.71M$ 1.71M

999.96M
999.96M 999.96M

999,963,521.097165
999,963,521.097165 999,963,521.097165

The current Market Cap of AGENDA 47 is $ 1.71M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 279.70. The circulating supply of A47 is 999.96M, with a total supply of 999963521.097165. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.71M.

AGENDA 47 Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0016874
$ 0.0016874$ 0.0016874
24H Low
$ 0.00170965
$ 0.00170965$ 0.00170965
24H High

$ 0.0016874
$ 0.0016874$ 0.0016874

$ 0.00170965
$ 0.00170965$ 0.00170965

$ 0.04096493
$ 0.04096493$ 0.04096493

$ 0.0011097
$ 0.0011097$ 0.0011097

+1.09%

+0.70%

-0.71%

-0.71%

AGENDA 47 (A47) Price History USD

During today, the price change of AGENDA 47 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AGENDA 47 to USD was $ -0.0005899315.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AGENDA 47 to USD was $ -0.0002203322.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AGENDA 47 to USD was $ -0.0000002456671776755.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.70%
30 Days$ -0.0005899315-34.53%
60 Days$ -0.0002203322-12.89%
90 Days$ -0.0000002456671776755-0.00%

Price Prediction for AGENDA 47

AGENDA 47 (A47) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of A47 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
AGENDA 47 (A47) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of AGENDA 47 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price AGENDA 47 will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for A47 price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking AGENDA 47 Price Prediction.

What is AGENDA 47 (A47)

A47 aims to redefine how global affairs are consumed, discussed, and rewarded. We are creating an AI-powered, meme-driven ecosystem where politics meets humor, powered by 47 AI Agents.

A47 is a next–generation AI–powered content and meme ecosystem, driven by:

AI-Generated Content 47 AI Agents generating humorous takes on global political and economic events.

Tokenomics Integration A model where user engagement directly correlates with rewards, incentivizing participation.

Community-Driven Approach Powered by crypto enthusiasts, meme creators, and content contributors.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About AGENDA 47

What is today's price of AGENDA 47 (A47)?

The live price is £0.0012587591751165480000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 0.70%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of A47 are in circulation?

The circulating supply of A47 is 999963521.097165, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own AGENDA 47?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of A47 across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of AGENDA 47 today?

The market capitalization stands at £1258721.59383676920000, positioning AGENDA 47 at rank #2246 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is A47 being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of AGENDA 47?

The recent price movement of 0.70% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AGENDA 47

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:37:17 (UTC+8)

AGENDA 47 (A47) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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