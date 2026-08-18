AgenC Price Today

The live AgenC (AGENC) price today is $ 0, with a 5.77% change over the past 24 hours. The current AGENC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AGENC.

AgenC currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 622,435, with a circulating supply of 999.95M AGENC. During the last 24 hours, AGENC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00354655, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AGENC moved -0.15% in the last hour and -15.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 46.45K.

AgenC (AGENC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 622.44K$ 622.44K $ 622.44K Volume (24H) $ 46.45K$ 46.45K $ 46.45K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 622.44K$ 622.44K $ 622.44K Circulation Supply 999.95M 999.95M 999.95M Total Supply 999,953,786.523496 999,953,786.523496 999,953,786.523496

The current Market Cap of AgenC is $ 622.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 46.45K. The circulating supply of AGENC is 999.95M, with a total supply of 999953786.523496. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 622.44K.