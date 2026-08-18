Afroman Price Today

The live Afroman (FRO) price today is $ 0, with a 1.24% change over the past 24 hours. The current FRO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per FRO.

Afroman currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 70,411, with a circulating supply of 999.14M FRO. During the last 24 hours, FRO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FRO moved -0.19% in the last hour and -8.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Afroman (FRO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 70.41K$ 70.41K $ 70.41K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 70.41K$ 70.41K $ 70.41K Circulation Supply 999.14M 999.14M 999.14M Total Supply 999,139,737.385326 999,139,737.385326 999,139,737.385326

The current Market Cap of Afroman is $ 70.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FRO is 999.14M, with a total supply of 999139737.385326. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 70.41K.