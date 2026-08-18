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The live Africarare price today is 0.00268005 USD.UBU market cap is 2,680,077 USD. Track real-time UBU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Africarare price today is 0.00268005 USD.UBU market cap is 2,680,077 USD. Track real-time UBU to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Africarare Logo

Africarare Price (UBU)

Unlisted

1 UBU to USD Live Price:

$0.00268008
$0.00268008$0.00268008
+0.02%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Africarare (UBU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:36:19 (UTC+8)

Africarare Price Today

The live Africarare (UBU) price today is $ 0.00268005, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00268005 per UBU.

Africarare currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,680,077, with a circulating supply of 1.00B UBU. During the last 24 hours, UBU traded between $ 0.00262309 (low) and $ 0.00271558 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091993, while the all-time low was $ 0.00192082.

In short-term performance, UBU moved +0.01% in the last hour and +3.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.32.

Africarare (UBU) Market Information

$ 2.68M
$ 2.68M$ 2.68M

$ 54.32
$ 54.32$ 54.32

$ 2.68M
$ 2.68M$ 2.68M

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Africarare is $ 2.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.32. The circulating supply of UBU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.68M.

Africarare Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00262309
$ 0.00262309$ 0.00262309
24H Low
$ 0.00271558
$ 0.00271558$ 0.00271558
24H High

$ 0.00262309
$ 0.00262309$ 0.00262309

$ 0.00271558
$ 0.00271558$ 0.00271558

$ 0.091993
$ 0.091993$ 0.091993

$ 0.00192082
$ 0.00192082$ 0.00192082

+0.01%

+3.58%

+3.20%

+3.20%

Africarare (UBU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Africarare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Africarare to USD was $ -0.0000353624.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Africarare to USD was $ +0.0000300444.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Africarare to USD was $ -0.000000039343862042.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+3.58%
30 Days$ -0.0000353624-1.31%
60 Days$ +0.0000300444+1.12%
90 Days$ -0.000000039343862042-0.00%

Price Prediction for Africarare

Africarare (UBU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of UBU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Africarare (UBU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Africarare could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Africarare will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for UBU price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Africarare Price Prediction.

What is Africarare (UBU)

The future of Ai powered mixed reality. Africarare has a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers by leveraging the power of AI and mixed reality. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential by combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment. Africarare has already achieved successful sales through their NFTs,Onboarded over 34 B2B and B2C brands, the Likes of MTN, NEDBANK that have combined over 250M+ users, the team is operated by one of the prominent agencies in South Africa, having served over 3000 projects. Strategic partnership with Singularity University, with over +1100 organisations onboard. #futureproofAfrica our mission is too create a community of global change makers who can implement solutions to some of Africa and the worlds greatest challenges such as water, education, energy and inequality. Through various initiatives we aim to positively impact a billion people.

Prominent roster of advisors including: Monica Singer, Will Weisman, Tanya Knowles, Benji Rosman, Dr Adam Pantanowitz and others.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Africarare (UBU) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MetaversePolygon Ecosystem

About Africarare

What is today's price of Africarare (UBU)?

The live price is £0.0019748962523759400000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 3.57%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of UBU are in circulation?

The circulating supply of UBU is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Africarare?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of UBU across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Africarare today?

The market capitalization stands at £1974916.14834758760000, positioning Africarare at rank #1905 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is UBU being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Africarare?

The recent price movement of 3.57% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Metaverse,Polygon Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Africarare

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 20:36:19 (UTC+8)

Africarare (UBU) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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