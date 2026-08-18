Africarare Price Today

The live Africarare (UBU) price today is $ 0.00268005, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00268005 per UBU.

Africarare currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,680,077, with a circulating supply of 1.00B UBU. During the last 24 hours, UBU traded between $ 0.00262309 (low) and $ 0.00271558 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091993, while the all-time low was $ 0.00192082.

In short-term performance, UBU moved +0.01% in the last hour and +3.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.32.

Africarare (UBU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Volume (24H) $ 54.32$ 54.32 $ 54.32 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Africarare is $ 2.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.32. The circulating supply of UBU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.68M.