Africarare Price (UBU)
The live Africarare (UBU) price today is $ 0.00268005, with a 3.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current UBU to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00268005 per UBU.
Africarare currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,680,077, with a circulating supply of 1.00B UBU. During the last 24 hours, UBU traded between $ 0.00262309 (low) and $ 0.00271558 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.091993, while the all-time low was $ 0.00192082.
In short-term performance, UBU moved +0.01% in the last hour and +3.20% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.32.
The current Market Cap of Africarare is $ 2.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.32. The circulating supply of UBU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.68M.
+0.01%
+3.58%
+3.20%
+3.20%
During today, the price change of Africarare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Africarare to USD was $ -0.0000353624.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Africarare to USD was $ +0.0000300444.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Africarare to USD was $ -0.000000039343862042.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000353624
|-1.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000300444
|+1.12%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000000039343862042
|-0.00%
In 2040, the price of Africarare could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
The future of Ai powered mixed reality. Africarare has a bold vision to serve over a billion people and break barriers by leveraging the power of AI and mixed reality. With a focus on Africa and communities worldwide, Africarare aims to create an inclusive platform that empowers individuals, brands, and communities to unleash their potential by combining AI and mixed reality technologies, Africarare provides an immersive and interactive experience that transcends geographical boundaries. The platform enables users to connect, collaborate, and explore new possibilities in a dynamic digital environment. Africarare has already achieved successful sales through their NFTs,Onboarded over 34 B2B and B2C brands, the Likes of MTN, NEDBANK that have combined over 250M+ users, the team is operated by one of the prominent agencies in South Africa, having served over 3000 projects. Strategic partnership with Singularity University, with over +1100 organisations onboard. #futureproofAfrica our mission is too create a community of global change makers who can implement solutions to some of Africa and the worlds greatest challenges such as water, education, energy and inequality. Through various initiatives we aim to positively impact a billion people.
Prominent roster of advisors including: Monica Singer, Will Weisman, Tanya Knowles, Benji Rosman, Dr Adam Pantanowitz and others.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is today's price of Africarare (UBU)?
The live price is £0.0019748962523759400000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 3.57%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of UBU are in circulation?
The circulating supply of UBU is 1000000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own Africarare?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of UBU across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of Africarare today?
The market capitalization stands at £1974916.14834758760000, positioning Africarare at rank #1905 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is UBU being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded £-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of Africarare?
The recent price movement of 3.57% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Metaverse,Polygon Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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