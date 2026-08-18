AFK Heroes Idle RPG Price Today

The live AFK Heroes Idle RPG (AFKHERO) price today is $ 0, with a 2.30% change over the past 24 hours. The current AFKHERO to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AFKHERO.

AFK Heroes Idle RPG currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 43,668, with a circulating supply of 944.82M AFKHERO. During the last 24 hours, AFKHERO traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AFKHERO moved -0.70% in the last hour and +0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

AFK Heroes Idle RPG (AFKHERO) Market Information

Market Cap $ 43.67K$ 43.67K $ 43.67K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 43.67K$ 43.67K $ 43.67K Circulation Supply 944.82M 944.82M 944.82M Total Supply 944,815,057.531423 944,815,057.531423 944,815,057.531423

The current Market Cap of AFK Heroes Idle RPG is $ 43.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AFKHERO is 944.82M, with a total supply of 944815057.531423. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.67K.