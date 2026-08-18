afk Price Today

The live afk (AFK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current AFK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AFK.

afk currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,559, with a circulating supply of 948.02M AFK. During the last 24 hours, AFK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00651403, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AFK moved +1.81% in the last hour and +4.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

afk (AFK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 21.56K$ 21.56K $ 21.56K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 21.56K$ 21.56K $ 21.56K Circulation Supply 948.02M 948.02M 948.02M Total Supply 948,018,048.921248 948,018,048.921248 948,018,048.921248

The current Market Cap of afk is $ 21.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AFK is 948.02M, with a total supply of 948018048.921248. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.56K.