affine Price Today

The live affine (SN120) price today is $ 10.79, with a 3.26% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN120 to USD conversion rate is $ 10.79 per SN120.

affine currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 41,733,949, with a circulating supply of 3.85M SN120. During the last 24 hours, SN120 traded between $ 10.77 (low) and $ 11.3 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 30.83, while the all-time low was $ 0.138582.

In short-term performance, SN120 moved -0.61% in the last hour and -11.22% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 270.88K.

affine (SN120) Market Information

Market Cap $ 41.73M$ 41.73M $ 41.73M Volume (24H) $ 270.88K$ 270.88K $ 270.88K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 41.73M$ 41.73M $ 41.73M Circulation Supply 3.85M 3.85M 3.85M Total Supply 3,848,730.364261517 3,848,730.364261517 3,848,730.364261517

The current Market Cap of affine is $ 41.73M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 270.88K. The circulating supply of SN120 is 3.85M, with a total supply of 3848730.364261517. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 41.73M.